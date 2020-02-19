SEC Filings Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:DVCR) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On February 14, 2020, Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a settlement agreement to resolve the previously disclosed investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and the State of Tennessee. The investigation originated from a false claims action filed under seal in July 2012 relating to therapy services provided prior to that date. The final settlement resolved allegations related to the Company’s practices and policies for rehabilitation and other services, for preadmission forms required by TennCare and for Pre-Admission Screening and Resident Reviews required by the Medicare program. Under the terms of the settlement, which are consistent with the Company’s prior announcements and disclosures, Diversicare will pay a total of $9.5 million over a five year period and could be required to make additional payments in the event the Company sells any of its owned facilities during this five year period.

As a part of the settlement, the Company also entered into a Corporate Integrity Agreement (“CIA”) with the Office of the Inspector General (“OIG”) that will remain in place for five years. The CIA obligates the Company to implement and maintain specific personnel and policies intended to insure its compliance with applicable laws, including an annual audit of submitted claims by an independent review organization. The CIA also requires the Company to report any non-compliance and to submit annual reports and sets forth penalties for non-compliance by the Company with the terms of the agreement, including possible exclusion from federally funded healthcare programs for material violations of the agreement.

