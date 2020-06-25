DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD. (TSE:DRT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD. (TSE:DRT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Item 5.02.

(b)    On June 23, 2020, Mr. John F. (Jack) Elliott submitted his resignation as a director of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (the “Company”), effective June 30, 2020.

On June 25, 2020 the Company issued a press release announcing the resignation of Mr. Elliott from the Board of Directors of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd., effective June 30, 2020, which is being furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

As provided in General Instruction B.2. of Form 8-K, the information and exhibit furnished to Item 7.01 of this report are being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing. In addition, the exhibit furnished herewith contains statements intended as “forward-looking statements” that are subject to the cautionary statements about forward-looking statements set forth in such exhibit.

(d) Exhibits

2

Story continues below


DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 d944449dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 DIRTT Announces Director Resignation CALGARY,…
To view the full exhibit click here

About DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD. (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is a manufacturer of customized interiors. The Company combines its three-dimensional (3D) design, configuration and manufacturing software (ICE or ICE Software) with in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and a distribution partner (DP) network. The Company operates in Canada and the United States. ICE provides design, drawing, specification, pricing and manufacturing process information. Its solutions include DIRTT Walls, DIRTT Power, DIRTT Networks, DIRTT Ceilings, DIRTT Floor and DIRTT Timber Frame. It caters to a range of industries, including healthcare, education, financial services, government and military, manufacturing, non-profit, oil and gas, professional services, retail and technology. Its subsidiaries include DIRTT Environmental Solutions, Inc., Ice Edge Business Solutions Ltd., Ice Edge Business Solutions, Inc. and DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR