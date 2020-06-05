DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On June 3, 2020, Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (the “Registrant”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), entered into an underwriting agreement (the “Underwriting Agreement”) with Raymond James & Associates, Inc., as representative of the underwriters named therein (the “Underwriters”), with respect to the sale of 2,000,000 shares of the Registrant’s 5.50% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, par value $0.01 per share (the “Preferred Stock”), with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per share. The Registrant granted the Underwriters a 30-day option to purchase 300,000 additional shares of Preferred Stock. The offering of the Preferred Stock is being made to the Registrant’s Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-220175), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 25, 2017.

The Underwriting Agreement includes customary representations, warranties and covenants by the Registrant and the Bank, and customary conditions to closing and termination provisions. The Registrant also agreed to indemnify the underwriters against certain liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The foregoing description of the Underwriting Agreement is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Underwriting Agreement, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 1.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.