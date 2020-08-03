DIGIRAD CORPORATION (NASDAQ:DRAD) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07.

The 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) of Digirad Corporation (the “Company”) was held to notice on July 31, 2020, at the Company’s offices at 53 Forest Avenue, 1st Floor, Old Greenwich, CT 06870. The total number of shares of Common Stock voted in person or by proxy at the Annual Meeting was 4,133,637, representing approximately 88.16% of the 4,688,654 shares outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

Each director nominee was elected and each other matter submitted to a vote of the Company’s stockholders at the Annual Meeting, as described below, was approved by the requisite vote of the Company’s stockholders. The final voting results for each of the proposals submitted to a vote of the stockholders of the Company at the Annual Meeting are set forth below. The proposals are described in detail in the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 1, 2020, and are incorporated herein by reference.

Proposal 1 – The election of five directors, to serve until the Company\’s 2021 annual meeting of stockholders and until their successors are duly elected and qualified;

1,465,987 280,342 47,254

For Proposals 1, 3 and 4, broker non-votes amounted to 2,340,054.



About DIGIRAD CORPORATION (NASDAQ:DRAD)

Story continues below

Digirad Corporation is a provider of diagnostic solutions. The Company’s business is organized into two segments: Diagnostic Services and Diagnostic Imaging. The Company provides in-office nuclear cardiology and ultrasound imaging services. It also provides cardiac event monitoring services to physician practices, hospitals and imaging centers through its Diagnostic Services business segment. The Company sells solid-state gamma cameras for nuclear cardiology and general nuclear medicine applications, as well as provides service on the products it sells through its Diagnostic Imaging business segment. Diagnostic Services also offers remote cardiac event monitoring services, which include provision of a monitor, remote monitoring by registered nurses and monitoring support for its patients and physician customers. Its nuclear cameras feature detectors based on solid-state technology. Its cameras are used in hospitals, imaging centers, physician offices, and by mobile service providers.