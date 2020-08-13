SEC Filings DIGIRAD CORPORATION (NASDAQ:DRAD) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

DIGIRAD CORPORATION (NASDAQ:DRAD) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On August 13, 2020, Digirad Corporation (the “Registrant”) issued a press release announcing financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information contained herein and in the accompanying exhibit shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Registrant, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, unless expressly incorporated by specific reference to such filing. The information in this report, including the exhibit hereto, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section or Sections 11 and 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits: