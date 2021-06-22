Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On June 18, 2021, Todd Peterson resigned from his positions as Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer of Digipath, Inc. (the “Company”), effective June 18, 2021.