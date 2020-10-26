Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPWW) Files An 8-K Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement

Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. (“Registrant”) prepaid an outstanding convertible note held by JSJ Investments in the original principal amount of $103,000, dated March 23, 2020. Registrant paid to JSJ Investments an aggregate $67,749.80, comprised of $42,078.41 of the outstanding principal, $6,736.11 of accrued interest (12%) and a reduced prepayment penalty of $18,935.28.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

None



About Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPWW)

Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc., formerly Type 1 Media, Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company is a real estate and a consumer retail development company. The Company is focused on developing its Diego Pellicer marijuana brand along with both cannabis and non-cannabis products. The Company’s initial focus is to acquire and develop legally compliant real estate locations for the purposes of leasing them to state licensed companies in the cannabis industry. The Company leases real estate to licensed marijuana operators, including but not limited to, providing complete growing space, processing space, recreational and medical retail sales space and related facilities to licensed marijuana growers, processors, dispensary and recreational store operators. Additionally, the Company plans to explore ancillary opportunities in the regulated marijuana industry, as well as offering for wholesale distribution branded non-marijuana clothing and accessories.