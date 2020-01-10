DERMIRA, INC. (NASDAQ:DERM) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Story continues below

Merger Agreement

On January 10, 2020, Eli Lilly and Company, an Indiana corporation (“Parent”), Bald Eagle Acquisition Corporation, a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (“Merger Sub”), and Dermira, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”) entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”). The Merger Agreement provides that, subject to the terms of the Merger Agreement, Merger Sub will commence a cash tender offer (the “Offer”) to purchase all of the outstanding shares (the “Shares”) of Company Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price of $18.75 per share (the “Offer Price”), net to the seller in cash, without interest, and subject to withholding taxes.

Consummation of the Offer is subject to various conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, including (a) a majority of shares of Common Stock then-outstanding being tendered in the Offer, (b) the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, (c) the accuracy of the Company’s representations and warranties contained in the Merger Agreement (except, generally, for any inaccuracies that have not had a Company Material Adverse Effect (as defined in the Merger Agreement)), (d) the Company’s performance in all material respects of its obligations under the Merger Agreement and (e) the other conditions set forth in Exhibit A to the Merger Agreement. The consummation of the Offer and Merger is not subject to a financing condition.

The Offer will expire at one minute after 11:59 p.m., Eastern time, on the date that is 20 business days following the commencement date of the Offer, unless extended in accordance with the terms of the Offer and the Merger Agreement and the applicable rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Following consummation of the Offer, Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company, with the Company surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (the “Merger”). In the Merger, each outstanding Share that is not tendered and accepted to the Offer (other than the Shares held in the treasury of the Company, Shares held by Parent or Merger Sub, and Shares as to which appraisal rights have been perfected in accordance with applicable law) will be cancelled and converted into the right to receive the Offer Price, on the terms and conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement. Immediately prior to the Effective Time, all unvested stock options and unvested restricted stock units will become fully vested, and at the Effective Time, each stock option and restricted stock unit will be canceled and converted into the right to receive an amount in cash equal to the Merger Consideration (or, in the case of stock options, the difference between the Merger Consideration and the applicable per share exercise price), less any applicable tax withholding.

The board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) has (i) determined that the Offer, the Merger, the Merger Agreement and the other transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement and/or the ancillary agreements and plans to be entered into as contemplated by the Merger Agreement (collectively, the “Transactions”) are advisable and in the best interests of the stockholders of the Company, (ii) approved and declared advisable the Merger Agreement and the Transactions and (iii) resolved, subject to the terms and conditions of the Merger Agreement, to recommend acceptance of the Offer by the stockholders of the Company.

The Merger Agreement provides that the Merger will be governed by Section 251(h) of the Delaware General Corporation Law (the “DGCL”) and shall be effected by Merger Sub and the Company as soon as practicable following the consummation of the Offer without a stockholders’ meeting to the DGCL.

The Merger Agreement contains customary representations and warranties by Parent, Merger Sub and the Company. The Merger Agreement also contains customary covenants and agreements, including with respect to the operations of the business of the Company between signing and closing, governmental filings and approvals and other matters.

The Merger Agreement contains customary non-solicitation restrictions prohibiting the Company’s solicitation of proposals relating to alternative business combination transactions and restricts the Company’s ability to furnish non-public information to, or participate in any discussions or negotiations with, any third party with respect to any such transaction, subject to customary exceptions in the event of an acquisition proposal that was not solicited in violation of these restrictions and that the Company’s board of directors determines constitutes or could reasonably be expected to lead to a Superior Company Proposal (as defined in the Merger Agreement).

The Merger Agreement contains termination rights for each of Parent, Merger Sub and the Company including by either Parent or the Company if the Offer Closing Time (as defined in the Merger Agreement) shall not have occurred on or before July 10, 2020, or by the Company to enter into an alternative transaction that constitutes a Superior Company Proposal (as defined in the Merger Agreement), and further provides that upon termination of the Merger Agreement under specified circumstances the Company may be required to pay Parent a termination fee of $40.0 million.

A copy of the Merger Agreement is attached hereto as Exhibit 2.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. The foregoing description of the Merger Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Merger Agreement. The Merger Agreement has been attached to provide investors with information regarding its terms. It is not intended to provide any other factual information about the Company, Merger Sub or Parent. In particular, the assertions embodied in the representations and warranties contained in the Merger Agreement are qualified by information in confidential disclosure schedules provided by the parties thereto in connection with the signing of the Merger Agreement. These disclosure schedules include information that modifies, qualifies and creates exceptions to the representations, warranties and covenants set forth in the Merger Agreement. Moreover, certain representations and warranties in the Merger Agreement were used for the purpose of allocating risk between the Company, Merger Sub and Parent, rather than establishing matters of fact. Accordingly, the representations and warranties in the Merger Agreement may not constitute the actual state of facts about the Company, Merger Sub or Parent.

Tender and Support Agreements

On January 10, 2020, in connection with the Merger Agreement, each of Bay City Capital Fund V, L.P., Bay City Capital Fund V Co-Investment Fund, L.P., Bay City Capital, LLC, New Enterprise Associates 13, L.P. and NEA Ventures 2011, Limited Partnership (collectively, the “BCC and NEA Stockholders”), in each case in its capacity as a stockholder of the Company and who, collectively, beneficially own approximately 13% of the outstanding Shares, entered into a Tender and Support Agreement (collectively, the “Tender and Support Agreements”) with Parent and Merger Sub. The Tender and Support Agreements provide, among other things, that each of the BCC and NEA Stockholders will tender all of the Shares held by it in the Offer.

The Tender and Support Agreements have been included to provide information regarding their terms. They are not intended to modify or supplement any factual disclosures about the applicable stockholder or the Company, Parent or Merger Sub in any public reports filed with the SEC by the Company, Parent or Merger Sub.

The foregoing descriptions of each of the Merger Agreement and the Tender and Support Agreements do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of each such agreement, which are attached hereto as Exhibits 2.1, 10.1 and 10.2, respectively, and are incorporated herein by reference.

Item 8.01Other Events.

On January 10, 2020, the Company and Parent issued a joint press release announcing the execution of the Merger Agreement. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Additional Information about the Merger and Where to Find It

The Offer for the Shares referenced in this Current Report on Form 8-K has not yet commenced. This announcement is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell Shares, nor is it a substitute for the Offer materials that Parent and Merger Sub will file with the SEC upon commencement of the Offer. At the time the Offer is commenced, Parent and Merger Sub will file Offer materials on Schedule TO, and the Company will file a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 with the SEC with respect to the Offer. THE OFFER MATERIALS (INCLUDING AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, A RELATED LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL AND CERTAIN OTHER OFFER DOCUMENTS) AND THE SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. HOLDERS OF SHARES ARE URGED TO READ THESE DOCUMENTS CAREFULLY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE (AS EACH MAY BE AMENDED OR SUPPLEMENTED FROM TIME TO TIME) BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY SECURITIES SHOULD CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION REGARDING TENDERING THEIR SECURITIES. The Offer to Purchase, the related Letter of Transmittal and certain other tender offer documents, as well as the Solicitation/Recommendation Statement, will be made available to all holders of shares of the Company at no expense to them. The Offer materials and the Solicitation/Recommendation Statement will be made available for free at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

In addition to the Offer to Purchase, the related Letter of Transmittal and certain other tender offer documents, as well as the Solicitation/Recommendation Statement, Parent and the Company file annual, quarterly and current reports and other information with the SEC. Parent’s and the Company’s filings with the SEC are available for free to the public from commercial document-retrieval services and at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Form 8-K contains “forward-looking statements” relating to the acquisition of Company by Parent. Such forward-looking statements include the ability of the Company and Parent to complete the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, including the parties’ ability to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the Offer and the other conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement and the possibility of any termination of the Merger Agreement. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from current expectations because of risks associated with uncertainties as to the timing of the Offer and the subsequent Merger; uncertainties as to how many of the Company’s stockholders will tender their Shares in the Offer; the risk that competing offers or acquisition proposals will be made; the possibility that various conditions to the consummation of the Offer or the Merger may not be satisfied or waived; the effects of disruption from the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement on the Company’s business and the fact that the announcement and pendency of the transactions may make it more difficult to establish or maintain relationships with employees, suppliers and other business partners; the risk that stockholder litigation in connection with the Offer or the Merger may result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; other uncertainties pertaining to the business of the Company, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, each of which are on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition to the risks described above and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC, other unknown or unpredictable factors could also affect the ability of the Company and Parent to complete the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, and the timing thereof. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from such statements. The information contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K is provided only as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements either contained in or incorporated by reference into this report on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Dermira, Inc. Exhibit

EX-2.1 2 derm-ex21_6.htm EX-2.1 derm-ex21_6.htm Exhibit 2.1 Execution Version AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER dated as of JANUARY 10,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About DERMIRA, INC. (NASDAQ:DERM)

Dermira, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing differentiated therapies for dermatologic diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes three late-stage product candidates that target unmet needs and market opportunities, such as Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), DRM04 and DRM01. Cimzia is an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor, or TNF inhibitor, that is approved and marketed for the treatment of numerous inflammatory diseases spanning multiple medical specialties, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and Crohn’s disease. DRM04 is a topical, small-molecule anticholinergic product for the treatment of hyperhidrosis. DRM01 is a topical, small-molecule sebum inhibitor for the treatment of acne.