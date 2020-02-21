Delmar Bancorp (OTCMKTS:DBCP) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events

Story continues below

On February 21, 2020, Delmar Bancorp announced the declaration, on February 5, 2020, of a cash dividend of $0.025 per share, payable on April 10, 2020, to holders of record of its common stock as of the close of business on March 30, 2020. A copy of the press release announcing the dividend is included as Exhibit 99.1 attached to this report.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.