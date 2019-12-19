Delmar Bancorp (OTCMKTS:DBCP) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.Other Events

Story continues below

On December 19, 2019, Delmar Bancorp announced the declaration, on December 18, 2019, of a cash dividend of $0.025 per share, payable on January 10, 2020, to holders of record of its common stock as of the close of business on December 30, 2019. A copy of the press release announcing the dividend is included as Exhibit 99.1 attached to this report.

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.