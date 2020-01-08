Home SEC Filings Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTII) Files An 8-K Other Events
Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTII) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01 Other Events.
On January 7, 2020, the company issued a press release to announce finalizing the shipment of the first Passive Portal walk-through weapons detector to South-East Asia. Management is optimistic that a successful installation and demonstration of the unit will possibly lead to a distributorship agreement.
Annexed hereto as Exhibit 99.1 is a copy of the press release dated January 7, 2020 announcing the shipment.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
Cautionary Note About Forward-looking Statements
Statements contained in this current report which are not historical facts, may be considered \”forward-looking statements,\” which term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any “safe harbor under this Act does not apply to a “penny stock” issuer, which definition would include the company. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and the current economic environment. We caution readers that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Unknown risks and uncertainties as well as other uncontrollable or unknown factors could cause actual results to materially differ from the results, performance or expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
DEFENSE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 exh99_1.htm PRESS RELEASE DATED JANUARY 7,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTII)
Defense Technologies International Corp., formerly Canyon Gold Corp., is an exploration-stage company seeking potential business opportunities in the minerals industry. The Company is engaged in the search for mineral deposits or reserves of precious and base metal targets, which are not in either the development or production stage. Its mineral property interests consisted of 30 Bureau of Land Management mineral lease claims, situated in the west section of the new Long Canyon Gold Trend area of east central Nevada, as of April 30, 2016. These properties are located next to other exploration projects in the Long Canyon Gold Trend. All the claims are located in Section 35, T 34N R63E, Mount Diablo Base & Meridian. It focuses on exploring the claims for gold and silver mineralization deposits as funding permits. It was focused on exploring for gold, silver and other minerals on property covering an area of 640 acres, as of April 30, 2016. As of April 30, 2016, it had no revenues.
An ad to help with our costs