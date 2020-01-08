Home SEC Filings Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTII) Files An 8-K Other Events

On January 7, 2020, the company issued a press release to announce finalizing the shipment of the first Passive Portal walk-through weapons detector to South-East Asia. Management is optimistic that a successful installation and demonstration of the unit will possibly lead to a distributorship agreement.

Annexed hereto as Exhibit 99.1 is a copy of the press release dated January 7, 2020 announcing the shipment.

Cautionary Note About Forward-looking Statements

Statements contained in this current report which are not historical facts, may be considered \”forward-looking statements,\” which term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any “safe harbor under this Act does not apply to a “penny stock” issuer, which definition would include the company. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and the current economic environment. We caution readers that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Unknown risks and uncertainties as well as other uncontrollable or unknown factors could cause actual results to materially differ from the results, performance or expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.