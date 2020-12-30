DAYBREAK OIL AND GAS, INC. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTC PINK:DBRM), a Washington corporation (“Daybreak” or the “Company”), has appointed Sedona Equity Registrar & Transfer, Incorporated (“Sedona”) as its transfer agent and shareholder support provider, effective December 22, 2020. On December 28, 2020, all of the Company\’s directly held shares of common stock, files and information have been transferred from Computershare to Sedona. In this capacity, Sedona will manage all stock registry requests for shareholders, including change of address, certificate replacement and transfer of shares. All stock and investment information will automatically transfer to Sedona from our former Transfer Agent and Registrar, Computershare, and no action is required on the part of the shareholder.

Sedonda Equity Registrar & Transfer, Incorporated Contact Information:

Website: https://www.sedonaequity.com E-mail: [email protected] Telephone: 602-620-1554 Mail: 143 W. Helena Drive Phoenix, AZ 85023

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (Daybreak) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. The Company’s operations are focused on identifying and evaluating prospective oil and natural gas properties, and funding projects that have the potential to produce oil or natural gas in commercial quantities. The Company conducts all of its drilling, exploration and production activities onshore in the United States. Daybreak is in the process of developing approximately two multi-well oilfield projects, one in Lawrence County, Kentucky and the other in Kern County, California. Its projects include Twin Bottoms Field and East Slopes project. It has approximately 20 vertical oil wells in the East Slopes Project that produce from over five reservoirs at its Sunday, Bear, Black, Ball and Dyer Creek locations. The Twin Bottoms Field, comprising approximately 7,220 acres in over two contiguous blocks, is located in the Appalachian Basin of eastern Kentucky.