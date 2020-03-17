DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On March 17, 2020, DAVIDsTEA Inc. (the “ Company ”), a corporation incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the “ Act ”), issued a press release entitled “DAVIDsTEA Provides Business Update on COVID-19.” A copy of the press release related to this announcement is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. Exhibit

About DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA Inc. is engaged in the retail and online sale of tea, tea accessories, and food and beverages in Canada and in the United States. The Company’s segments include Canada and the U.S. The Company is a branded retailer of specialty tea, offering approximately 150 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, accessories, and food and beverages primarily through approximately 190 DAVIDsTEA stores, which are operated by the Company, and its Website, davidstea.com. Additionally, the Company offers on-the-go tea beverages in its retail stores. The Company’s tea accessories include tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins and spoons. The Company offers beverages range from the standard hot or iced tea to its Tea Lattes. The Company’s different flavors of loose-leaf tea span eight tea categories: white, green, oolong, black, pu’erh, mate, rooibos and herbal tea.