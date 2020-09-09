DATASEA INC. (OTCMKTS:DTSS) Files An 8-K Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Review

On September 7, 2020, the Audit Committee (the “Audit Committee”) of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Datasea, Inc. (the “Company”) and executive management, in consultation with the Board and the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, Morison Cogen LLP, has concluded that the following previously filed financial statements of the Company should not be relied upon:

Datasea Inc. is an early-stage company, which is engaged in the business of providing Internet security products, new media advertising, micro-marketing and data analysis services in the People’s Republic of China. Through its end-consumer marketing platform, the Company seeks to offer marketing solutions to businesses. The Company’s products and services can be delineated into five categories: Internet Security Equipment, New Media Advertising Service, Micro Marketing Service, Internet Service Provider (ISP) Connecting Service and Big Data Processing Service. The Company offers Internet security equipment. The Company has developed over three types of indoor equipment designed for facilities of different sizes and one type of outdoor equipment primarily for use by local branches of the Ministry of Public Security of People’s Republic of China. The Company has developed an electronic platform, Xin Platform. The Company had not generated any revenue.