DATA STORAGE CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:DTST) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On August 18, 2020, Data Storage Corporation (the "Company") provided a shareholder update from Charles M. Piluso, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. A copy of Mr. Piluso’s shareholder update is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

99.1 Shareholder Update dated August 18, 2020



EX-99.1 2 e2087_99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Dear fellow shareholders,…

About DATA STORAGE CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:DTST)

Data Storage Corporation (DSC) is a cloud storage and cloud computing company, which provides data protection, disaster recovery, business continuity and compliance solutions that assist organizations in protecting their data, minimizing downtime and ensuring regulatory compliance. The Company focuses on its infrastructure, disaster recovery, and e-mail archival and compliance solutions. The Company’s e-mail archival and data analysis software is Message Logic. DSC provides recovery clouds for managed service providers. Its solutions include Infrastructure-as-a-Service, data backup, recovery and restore, high availability data replication services; e-mail archive and compliance for compliance officer alerts and e-discovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication, and virtualized system recovery. DSC offers continuous data protection (CDP), delta block processing, data de-duplication and volume protection.