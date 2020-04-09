Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Data I/O Corporation’s Board of Directors, with officer agreement, made changes in Director and Officer compensation in response to the impact on our business, customers and industry resulting from the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 worldwide.

Director cash compensation has been reduced by 20% for six months and the remaining 80% deferred for six months starting in April.

Executive Officer base salary compensation has been reduced by 20% for six months starting in April. Other compensation elements will be unaffected by this change.