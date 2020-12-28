DANIELS CORPORATE ADVISORY COMPANY, INC. (OTCMKTS:DCAC) Files An 8-K Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities

On November 11, 2020, Daniels Corporate Advisory Company, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (the “Company”) agreed to issue 115,000,000 shares of unregistered restricted common stock, par value $0.001, for a total value of $115,000, to its executive officers and advisors of the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary Payless Truckers, Inc., in order to compensate them for work previously provided to the Company as well as to incentivize them to continue their efforts for the Company going forward.

The issuance of the shares set forth herein was made in reliance on the exemption provided by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act for the offer and sale of securities not involving any public offering. The Company’s reliance upon Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act in issuing the shares was based upon the following factors: (a) the issuance of the shares were in isolated private transactions by us which did not involve a public offering; (b) the number of investors; (c) there were no subsequent or contemporaneous public offerings of the shares by the Company; (d) the shares were not broken down into smaller denominations; (e) the negotiations for the issuance of the shares took place directly between the individual investors and the Company; and (f) the number of non-accredited investors.

Item 5.02 – Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

The information set forth in Item 3.02 is incorporated by reference into this Item 5.02.



About DANIELS CORPORATE ADVISORY COMPANY, INC. (OTCMKTS:DCAC)

Daniels Corporate Advisory Company, Inc. is an early-stage operating company. The Company is engaged in the business of offering corporate financial consulting services and merchant banking services. It operates through the corporate strategy segment of its business. Its corporate strategy advisory and implementation services include market analysis, negotiation, deal structure and determination of finance alternatives for the creation of joint ventures, marketing agreements, new product and creation additions and acquisitions. It conducts on-going networking and business development in corporate strategy and consulting, primarily through chairman-to-chairman contacts. It creates and implements corporate strategy alternatives for the mini-cap public or private company client. It may provide the client with multiple corporate strategies/opportunities, including joint ventures, marketing opportunity agreements and/or potential acquisitions structured in leveraged buyout (LBO) format.