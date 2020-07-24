CYTOSORBENTS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CTSO) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On July 24, 2020, CytoSorbents Corporation, a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), completed its previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) made to the Underwriting Agreement, dated as of July 21, 2020, by and among Cowen and Company, LLC and SVB Leerink LLC, as representatives of the several underwriters named therein (the “Underwriters”). On July 22, 2020, the Underwriters notified the Company that they had exercised their option to purchase an additional 789,473 shares of common stock, $0.001 par value per share (the “Common Stock”) in full. After giving effect to the full exercise of the Underwriters’ option, the Company issued and sold an aggregate 6,052,631 shares of Common Stock in the Offering, to the Company’s existing shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-226372). The Company received gross proceeds of approximately $57.5 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and fees and expenses payable by the Company in connection with the Offering. Cowen and SVB Leerink acted as joint book-running managers for the Offering. B. Riley FBR acted as co-manager for the Offering.

(d) Exhibits

5.1 Opinion of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP 23.1 Consent of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1)



Cytosorbents Corp Exhibit

EX-5.1 2 tm2025529d1_ex5-1.htm EXHIBIT 5.1 Exhibit 5.1 July 24,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About CYTOSORBENTS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CTSO)

CytoSorbents Corporation is a critical care focused immunotherapy company. The Company is engaged in commercializing its product, CytoSorb, which is a blood purification technology with focus in preventing or treating multiple organ failure. The Company’s purification technologies are based on biocompatible, porous polymer beads that remove toxic substances from blood and other bodily fluids by pore capture and surface adsorption. The Company’s CytoSorb is an extracorporeal cytokine filter and is designed to reduce the cytokine storm that causes inflammation, organ failure and death in common critical illnesses, such as sepsis, burn injury, trauma, lung injury and pancreatitis. In addition, CytoSorb is used in other inflammatory conditions, such as cardiac surgery and autoimmune disease flares and cancer cachexia. It also has other products under development based upon its blood purification technology, including HemoDefend, ContrastSorb, DrugSorb, BetaSorb and others.