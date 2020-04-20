CYTOSORBENTS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CTSO) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On April 20, 2020, CytoSorbents Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release to provide an update that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Breakthrough Designation to CytoSorb, the Company’s lead product, for the removal of ticagrelor in a cardiopulmonary bypass circuit during emergent and urgent cardiothoracic surgery. A copy of the press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

The Company also wishes to clarify a statement in its press release issued on April 15, 2020 and incorporated by reference into the Company\’s Current Report on Form 8-K, dated April 17, 2020 (the “Press Release”). In the Press Release, the Company reported that “up to 30% of COVID-19 patients also have septic shock.” The Company would like to clarify that various published case series have reported that a range of 30% to 70% of critically-ill COVID-19 patients have shock or septic shock.

