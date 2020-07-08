CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On July 2, 2020, CytoDyn Inc. (“CytoDyn” or the “Company”) signed an exclusive Distribution and Supply Agreement (the “Agreement”) with American Regent, Inc. (“American Regent”) with respect to the distribution of the Company’s leronlimab (PRO140) drug for the treatment of COVID-19 in the United States.

Under the Agreement, the Company appointed American Regent as the sole and exclusive authorized distributor in the United States of any subcutaneous injectable biopharmaceutical drug product labeled for treating COVID-19 that contains CytoDyn’s leronlimab (a humanized monoclonal antibody (also known as PRO 140) targeting against the CCR5 receptor) as the only active pharmaceutical ingredient (the “Product”). The grant of exclusive distribution rights to American Regent does not extend to any intravenous or infusible biopharmaceutical drug product, or any other product of CytoDyn containing leronlimab that is not labeled for treating COVID-19.

Under the Agreement, American Regent shall, at its cost, use commercially reasonable efforts to market the Product in the United States, including, without limitation, directing the methods of sale and distribution, organization and management of sales and marketing and pricing in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Agreement. American Regent shall solely set the resale prices for the Product in accordance with applicable law. to the Agreement, the Company remains responsible, at its cost, to pursue, own and maintain the applicable regulatory approvals necessary to market the Product in the United States, and for manufacturing the Product once regulatory approvals have been received.

The Company is currently enrolling a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for 390 severe and critically ill COVID-19 patients, which is a randomized, placebo-controlled with 2:1 ratio (active drug to placebo ratio). The Company has also completed its enrollment of a Phase 2 randomized clinical trial with 75 patients in the mild-to-moderate COVID-19 population. If results from these trials indicate positive clinical outcomes for the COVID-19 patients to sufficiently meet the primary endpoints for the trials, the Company will seek approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The term of the Agreement extends for three years after the date of the first commercial sale of the Product, and will renew by mutual agreement of the parties for one additional one-year term, unless American Regent notifies the Company of its intention to have the Agreement terminate at the end of the initial term at least six (6) months prior to the end of the initial term. Either party is entitled to terminate the Agreement at any time in the event of material breach by the other party that remains uncured after thirty (30) calendar days following written notice thereof, and either party may terminate the Agreement immediately, at its option, upon written notice in the event that a court of competent jurisdiction declares the other party insolvent or bankrupt, or a bankruptcy proceeding is commenced against the other party or the other party files a proposal, assignment for the benefit of creditors, arrangement, composition or seeks similar relief under any applicable law, or the other party is in receivership. The Company is also entitled to terminate the Agreement at any time after the first Commercial Sale upon six (6) months advance written notice to American Regent, or upon ninety (90) days written notice to American Regent following American Regent’s change of control. American Regent is entitled to terminate the Agreement upon six (6) months advance written notice to the Company if, following due diligence and/or a quality inspection of the manufacturing facility associated with the Product, it determines that the distribution of the Product by American Regent should not be pursued, or if there is an unresolved supply interruption as described in the Agreement. In addition, American Regent may terminate the Agreement immediately upon written notice to the Company if (a) American Regent determines there is an unacceptable risk of using American Regent’s NDC Number on the Product labeling, (b) if the parties fail to execute a quality agreement and safety data exchange agreement within forty five (45) days of July 2, 2020, (c) if American Regent is named in any patent or trade secret infringement matter filed by a third party (with certain exceptions) resulting from American Regent’s marketing of the Product and such matter survives a motion to dismiss or has not been resolved within six (6) months after American Regent first receives written notice of the alleged infringement, (d) if any regulatory authority in the United States requires the cessation of sale or distribution of the Product, (e) if the Company materially impedes American Regent’s efforts to implement a recall, market withdrawal or field correction of the Product, or (f) if there is a negative net profit from American Regent’s sales of the Product for two (2) consecutive calendar quarters.