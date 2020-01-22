Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

About Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and servicing of laser and other energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners across the world. The Company offers products based on product platforms, such as enlighten, excel HR, truSculpt, excel V and xeo, each of which enables physicians and other practitioners to perform aesthetic procedures for customers. Each of its laser and other energy-based platforms consists of one or more hand pieces and a console that incorporates a universal graphical user interface, a laser or other energy-based module, control system software and high voltage electronics. enlighten is a dual wavelength (1,064 nanometer + 532 nanometer) and dual pulse duration (750 picosecond (ps) and 2 nanosecond (ns)) laser system. excel V is a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform designed for the core-market of dermatologists and plastic surgeons.