CurAegis Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRGS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Story continues below

(b) On March 19, 2020, William W. Destler notified the board of directors (the “Board”) of CurAegis Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) of his decision to resign from the Board and all committees on which he served. Mr. Destler was elected to the Board in 2009. The Board accepted the resignation of Mr. Destler on March 19, 2020.

On March 19, 2020, Richard A. Kaplan notified the Board of his decision to retire as the Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company. Mr. Kaplan intends to continue to serve as a member of the Board and stand for re-election to the Board at the Company\’s 2020 annual meeting of shareholders. Mr. Kaplan has served as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer since 2010. The Board accepted Mr. Kaplan’s retirement as the Chief Executive Officer and President on March 19, 2020.

About CurAegis Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRGS)

CurAegis Technologies Inc., formerly Torvec, Inc., develops and markets technologies in the areas of power, safety and wellness. The Company is focused on technologies, such as the Circadian User Risk Assessment (CURA) system and the Aegis hydraulic pump. The Company’s divisions include CURA Division and Aegis Division. The CURA division is engaged in the fatigue management business. The CURA system consists of individual elements, including the myCadian watch; panic-button and man-down system; CURA software, and the Z-Coach wellness program. The myCadian watch, a wearable device paired with the CURA system, is a real time alertness and emergency monitoring system that addresses sleep and fatigue management solutions. The Z-Coach e-learning module includes Z-Coach Aviation, which is designed for aviation professionals, from flight and ground crews, to scheduling, dispatch, administration and management. The Company’s Aegis division is engaged in the power and hydraulic business.