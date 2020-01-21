CSS INDUSTRIES, INC. (NYSE:CSS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

CSS INDUSTRIES INC Exhibit

EX-2.1 2 tm205302d1_ex2-1.htm EXHIBIT 2.1 Exhibit 2.1 Agreement and Plan of Merger Dated as of January 20,…

About CSS INDUSTRIES, INC. (NYSE:CSS)

CSS Industries, Inc. is a consumer products company, which is engaged in the design, manufacture, procurement, distribution and sale of non-durable all occasion and seasonal social expression products, principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. The Company’s occasion and seasonal products include classroom exchange Valentines, infant products, journals, buttons, gift wrap, floral accessories, craft and educational products, Easter egg dyes and novelties, memory books, scrapbooks, stickers, stationery and other items. Its Christmas products include decorative ribbons and bows, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, gift bags, gift boxes, gift card holders, tissue paper and decorations. Valentine product offerings include classroom exchange Valentine cards and other related Valentine products, while its Easter product offerings include Dudley’s brand of Easter egg dyes and related Easter seasonal products. Its brands include Paper Magic, Berwick, Offray and others.