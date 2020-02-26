CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 26, 2020, CSI Compressco LP (the “Partnership”), issued a news release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. The news release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information furnished in this Item 2.02 and in Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

CSI Compressco LP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 cclp-ex991_6.htm EX-99.1 cclp-ex991_6.htm Exhibit 99.1 CSI COMPRESSCO LP ANNOUNCES STRONG FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2020 TOTAL YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

About CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP, formerly Compressco Partners, L.P., is a provider of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. The Company sells custom-designed compressor packages and oilfield fluid pump systems, and provides aftermarket services and compressor package parts and components manufactured by third-party suppliers. It provides these compression services and equipment to a base of natural gas and oil exploration and production, midstream and transmission companies operating throughout many of the onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in a number of foreign countries, including Mexico, Canada and Argentina. It is a service provider of natural gas compression services in the United States, utilizing its fleet of compressor packages that employs a spectrum of low-, medium- and high-horsepower engines.