CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07

On July 28, 2020, CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (the “Company”) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”).

A total of 10,722,401 shares were outstanding and entitled to vote as of June 12, 2020, the record date for the Meeting. The matters voted upon and the results of the vote are set forth below.

to the votes of the stockholders by ballot and by proxy, the results are as follows:

(a) Jerome S. Flum, Andrew J. Melnick, Richard Lippe, and Joshua M. Flum have been elected directors of the Company by the holders of a majority of the voting power of Common Stock present in person or represented by proxy at this meeting and entitled to vote;

(b) the holders of a majority of the voting power of Common Stock present in person or represented by proxy at this meeting and entitled to vote voted in favor of the Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation; and

(c) the holders of a majority of the voting power of Common Stock present in person or represented by proxy at this meeting and entitled to vote voted in favor of the ratification of the appointment of CohnReznick, LLP as independent registered public accountants for the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.