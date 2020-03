CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

(b) On March 9, 2020, Lawrence Fensterstock, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, informed the Board of Directors of his intention to retire effective June 30, 2020 and that he will be resigning as Chief Financial Officer as of close of business on March 31, 2020. In addition, on March 9, 2020, the Board of Directors elected Steven Gargano as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective April 1st. The Company’s press release announcing these events is attached to this report as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference to this Item 5.02.

(d) Exhibits