CREATIVE LEARNING CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Files An 8-K Changes in Control of Registrant

Item 5.01 Changes in Control of Registrant

On February 5, 2020, the Creative Learning Corporation (the “ Company ”) entered into an agreement with Christopher Rego and Rod Whiton, to which Bart Mitchell resigned from the Company’s board of directors, and Christopher Rego and Rod Whiton were appointed to the Company’s board of directors. See Item 5.07 herein.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(a) On February 5, 2020, Bart Mitchell resigned from the Company’s board of directors. Mr. Mitchell served on the board’s Executive Committee and the Compensation Committee. See Item 5.07 herein for a description of the circumstances surrounding Mr. Mitchell’s resignation.

(d) On February 5, 2020, Christopher Rego and Rod Whiton were appointed to the Company’s board of directors. See Item 5.07 herein for a description of the circumstances surrounding Messrs. Rego and Whiton’s appointment to the Company’s board. Messrs. Rego and Whiton have not been named to any committees of the board.

In connection with Mr. Rego’s appointment, he was also named chief executive officer of BFK Franchise Company, LLC (“BFK”), a subsidiary of the Company, and will become chief executive officer at the earlier of March 31, 2020 or when the Company files its Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2019 and its Form 10-Q for the period ended December 31, 2019. Upon Mr. Rego’s appointment as chief executive officer, Mr. Mitchell will become the president of the Company. The Company and Mr. Rego have not determined his compensation for serving as an officer of BFK Franchise Company, LLC or the Company.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

On or about December 6, 2019, Christopher Rego and Rod Whiton (the “ Solicitors ”) commenced a consent solicitation to the shareholders of the Company to approve two resolutions: (i) a resolution to remove without cause Blake Furlow, Bart Mitchell, Gary Herman and JoyAnn Kenny-Charlton from the Company’s board; and (2) a resolution to elect the Solicitors and John Simento and R. Gary Zell, II as directors to the Company’s board. On January 23, 2020, the Solicitors informed the Company that they had received consents from shareholders holding 6,828,231 shares, allegedly representing 53.98% of the Company’s outstanding shares, to approve both resolutions. The Company notified the Solicitors that it disputed the results of the solicitation with regard to the validity of certain consents and the number of outstanding shares used by the Solicitors, among other reasons, and exercised its right to review and challenge the results.

On February 5, 2020, the Company and the Solicitors entered into an agreement to settle their dispute over the consent solicitation on the following terms: