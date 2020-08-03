CRAWFORD & COMPANY (NYSE:CRD.A) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

ITEM 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

CRAWFORD & CO Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 crda-ex991_6.htm EX-99.1 crda-ex991_6.htm Exhibit 99.1                                Crawford & Company® 5335 Triangle Parkway Peachtree Corners,…
About CRAWFORD & COMPANY (NYSE:CRD.A)

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, as well as to self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration. Crawford conducts its operations through four segments: U.S. Services, which primarily serves the property and casualty insurance company markets in the United States; International, which serves the property and casualty insurance company, and self-insurance markets outside the United States; Broadspire, which serves the self-insurance marketplace, primarily in the United States, and Garden City Group, which serves the class action, regulatory, mass tort, bankruptcy and other legal settlement markets, primarily in the United States.

