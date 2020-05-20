CRAWFORD & COMPANY (NYSE:CRD.A) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, members of executive management of Crawford & Company (the “Company”) are expected to present information about the Company to certain investors, potential investors, and other interested parties. Attached as Exhibit 99.1 is a copy of the slide presentation that will be discussed during this presentation. These materials may also be used by the Company at one or more subsequent conferences with investors, potential investors or other interested parties after the date hereof

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

99.1 Investor Presentation May, 2020

The information contained in this current report on Form 8-K and in the accompanying exhibits shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company with the SEC, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation by reference language in such filing, unless expressly incorporated by specific reference to such filing. The information, including the exhibits hereto, shall not be deemed to be "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section or Sections 11 and 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About CRAWFORD & COMPANY (NYSE:CRD.A)

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, as well as to self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration. Crawford conducts its operations through four segments: U.S. Services, which primarily serves the property and casualty insurance company markets in the United States; International, which serves the property and casualty insurance company, and self-insurance markets outside the United States; Broadspire, which serves the self-insurance marketplace, primarily in the United States, and Garden City Group, which serves the class action, regulatory, mass tort, bankruptcy and other legal settlement markets, primarily in the United States.