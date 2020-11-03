CPI CARD GROUP INC. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.*

On November 3, 2020, CPI Card Group Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing financial results for its fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020 (the “Earnings Release”). A copy of the Earnings Release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

In connection with the issuance of the Earnings Release, the Company is providing the supplemental investor commentary attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2, which will be included on the investor relations portion of the Company’s website, www.cpicardgroup.com.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits:

*The information furnished under Item 2.02 and Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

About CPI CARD GROUP INC. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

CPI Card Group Inc., formerly CPI Holdings I, Inc., provides Financial Payment Card solutions in North America. The Company is engaged in the design, production, data personalization, packaging and fulfillment of Financial Payment Cards, which it defines as credit cards, debit cards and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the Payment Card Brands in the United States, Europe and Canada. It is also engaged in the design, production, data personalization, packaging and fulfillment of retail gift and loyalty cards. Its segments include U.S. Debit and Credit, which produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States; U.S. Prepaid Debit, which provides integrated card services to Prepaid Debit Card issuers in the United States; U.K. Limited, which produces retail cards for customers in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, and Other, which has operations in Ontario, Canada and Petersfield, United Kingdom.

