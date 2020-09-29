COUNTERPATH CORPORATION (TSE:PATH) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On September 24, 2020, we held our annual meeting of stockholders of our company. The final voting results for each of the proposals submitted to a vote of the stockholders are set forth below.

Election of Directors

At the meeting, the stockholders voted on the election of the directors with the following votes:

As a result, each of Steven Bruk, Chris Cooper, Bruce Joyce, Owen Matthews, Terence Matthews and Larry Timlick was elected as a director of our company until the next annual meeting of stockholders in 2021 and until such director\’s successor is elected and has been qualified, or until such director\’s earlier death, resignation or removal.

Appointment of BDO Canada LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants

At the meeting, the stockholders ratified the selection of BDO Canada LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as our company\’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending April 30, 2021 and the authorization of our board of directors to fix their remuneration with the following votes:

Increase in the number of shares of common stock issuable under the Deferred Share Unit Plan

At the meeting, the disinterested stockholders approved the increase in the number of shares of common stock issuable under the Deferred Share Unit Plan of the Company with the following votes:

*Excludes 59,697 shares owned and voted by directors, officers and nominees of our company who may benefit directly or indirectly from the amendment.

Increase in the number of authorized shares of common stock

At the Meeting, the Stockholders approved, ratified and confirmed the increase in the number of authorized shares of common stock from 10,000,000 to 50,000,000 as disclosed in the proxy statement for the Meeting with the following votes:

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

A news release dated September 29, 2020 is furnished herewith.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in Item 7.01 of this current report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be \”filed\” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the \”Exchange Act\”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

