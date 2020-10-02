Corvus Gold Inc. (TSE:KOR) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

99.1* Press Release, dated October 1, 2020

* The foregoing exhibit relating to Item 7.01 is intended to be furnished to, not filed with, the SEC

Corvus Gold Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 exh_991.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 EdgarFilingEXHIBIT 99.1Corvus Gold Drills 73m @ 1.92 g/t,…

About Corvus Gold Inc. (TSE:KOR)

Corvus Gold Inc. is a gold exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition and exploration activities, which are focused principally in Nevada, the United States. Its exploration activities are conducted in the United States and Canada. It holds or has the right to acquire interests in the North Bullfrog Project (the NBP). The NBP is a gold exploration project located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada, in the Northern Bullfrog Hills approximately 15 kilometers north of the town of Beatty. The NBP covers approximately 7,223 hectares of patented and unpatented mining claims in Sections 20, 21, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 32, 33, 34, 35 and 36 of T10S, R46E; sections 1, 2, 11, 12, 13 and 14 of T11S, R46E; section 31 of T10S, R47E, and sections 6, 9, 15, 16 and 17 T11S, R47E, MDBM. It controls various royalties on other North American exploration properties representing a spectrum of gold, silver and copper projects. It has no revenue from operations.