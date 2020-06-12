CORVEL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CRVL) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

On June 11, 2020, CorVel Corporation’s (the “Company’s”) board of directors approved the Company entering into a pre-arranged stock trading plan on June 12, 2020 to repurchase shares of its common stock, subject to certain limitations, commencing June 15, 2020 through August 14, 2020 in connection with resuming the Company’s stock repurchase program that had been temporarily suspended in March 2020. The stock trading plan will be in accordance with guidelines specified under Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and consistent with the Company’s policies regarding stock transactions. Rule 10b5-1 provides a safe harbor for public companies to adopt written, pre-arranged stock trading plans when they do not have material, nonpublic information in their possession. All bids and the amounts purchased shall at all times be consistent and compliant with the pricing and volume limitations of Rule 10b-18.

The shares authorized to be repurchased to the resumption of the Company’s stock repurchase program may be purchased from time to time at prevailing market prices, through open market, or unsolicited negotiated transactions, depending upon market conditions. There is no guarantee as to the timing and exact number of shares that will be repurchased by the Company, and the Company may discontinue repurchases without notice at any time that management determines additional repurchases are not warranted. The repurchased shares may be used for general purposes, including issuance under the Company’s stock option and employee stock purchase plans, although historically repurchased shares have remained in treasury.

