CORVEL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CRVL) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01.Regulation FD Disclosure

On March 21, 2020, CorVel Corporation’s (the “Company’s”) board of directors approved effective immediately the temporary suspension of the Company’s previously authorized stock repurchase program until further notice in order to provide the Company maximum flexibility to focus on serving the Company’s customers as it navigates through the COVID-19 pandemic. In connection with this suspension, the Company terminated its pre-arranged stock trading plan to repurchase shares of its common stock which had commenced on February 24, 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic has and will continue affecting economies and businesses around the world. The impacts of the pandemic could be material, but due to the evolving nature of this situation, we are not able at this time to estimate the impact on our financial or operational results. Among the factors that could impact our results are: effectiveness of COVID-19 mitigation measures, global economic conditions, consumer spending, work from home trends, supply chain sustainability and other factors. These factors could result in increased or decreased demand for our products and services.

Item 8.01.Other Events

