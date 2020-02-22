CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02
Item 5.02

(b) On February 19, 2020, Mr. Barrett Brady, a director of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (the “Company”), notified the Company of his decision not to stand for reelection when his current term expires at the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Mr. Brady has served as a director of the Company since July 2013. He advised the Company that his decision to retire from the Board of Directors this year was made for personal reasons and was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is focused on acquiring and financing midstream and downstream real estate assets within the United States energy infrastructure sector and concurrently entering into long-term triple-net participating leases with energy companies. The Company also provides other types of capital, including loans secured by energy infrastructure assets. The Company owns assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. It assets include Grand Isle Gathering System, which is a subsea, crude oil pipeline system in the Gulf of Mexico; Pinedale Liquids Gathering System, which consists of approximately 150 miles of pipelines; Portland Terminal Facility, which is a rail and marine facility property; MoGas Pipeline System, which delivers natural gas to both investor-owned and municipal local distribution systems, and Omega Pipeline, which provides natural gas marketing services.

