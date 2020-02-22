SEC Filings CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

(b) On February 19, 2020, Mr. Barrett Brady, a director of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (the “Company”), notified the Company of his decision not to stand for reelection when his current term expires at the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Mr. Brady has served as a director of the Company since July 2013. He advised the Company that his decision to retire from the Board of Directors this year was made for personal reasons and was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.