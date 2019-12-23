SEC Filings CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k - Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(b)(c) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (“CorEnergy” or the “Company”) announced that, effective December 20, 2019, Ms. Kristin Leitze, age 38, was appointed to serve as the Chief Accounting Officer of CorEnergy. She has 15 years of experience in the accounting profession. Ms. Leitze has served as Controller of the Company since May 2017. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Leitze was the Director of SEC Reporting at CVR Energy and a Senior Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Ms. Leitze earned a B.S. in Business Administration and Accounting from William Jewell College and a Masters of Accountancy from the University of Missouri Kansas City, and is a Certified Public Accountant.

There is no arrangement or understanding between Ms. Leitze and any other person to which she was appointed as an officer of the Company. There are also no family relationships between Ms. Leitze and any director or executive officer of the Company.

The Company’s officers are not employees of the Company and do not receive direct cash compensation for services rendered to CorEnergy. Rather, they are employees of Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC, which is paid as CorEnergy’s external manager (“Corridor”). Outside of the fees and compensation paid to Corridor by the Company, Ms. Leitze does not have any direct or indirect material interests in any transaction with the Company or in any currently proposed transaction to which the Company is a party.

Outgoing Interim Chief Accounting Officer, Rebecca M. Sandring, will continue to utilize her real estate investment trust tax and structuring expertise on business development initiatives in her role as Executive Vice President of CorEnergy, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as Secretary and Treasurer of the Company.