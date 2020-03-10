CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

On March 5, 2020, Paris Panayiotopoulos submitted his resignation from the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”), effective as of March 6, 2020. Mr. Panayiotopoulos indicated that his resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matters relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices. In connection with the resignation of Mr. Panayiotopoulos, the Board appointed Rachelle Jacques as a member of the Audit Committee, Compensation Committee, and as a member and chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

On March 6, 2020, the Board, upon the recommendation of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board, appointed Peter Salzmann, M.D., M.B.A., age 52, to serve as a member of the Board.

Dr. Salzmann has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases, since June 2019, and as a member of its board of directors since October 2019. Previously, from November 2018 to June 2019, he served as Global Brand Development Leader in Immunology at Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), where he designed and executed a comprehensive indication development strategy and oversaw Phase 2 and 3 clinical trial execution. From March 2013 to October 2018, Dr. Salzmann was Head of U.S. Immunology at Eli Lilly, and Managing Director of Lilly Alps from January 2011 to April 2013. From January 2008 to December 2010, Dr. Salzmann was the Head of Marketing for Eli Lilly China. Dr. Salzmann earned a B.A. in Chemistry from Northwestern University, an M.D. from University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Medicine, and an M.B.A. from Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business. Dr. Salzmann was selected as a director because of his extensive prior experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and his leadership experience at other public companies.

Dr. Salzmann will participate in the Company’s standard non-employee director compensation plan, including an initial option grant to purchase 66,600 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Common Stock”) upon joining the Board, an annual cash retainer fee of $35,000 (pro-rated for the current year), and an annual stock option grant to purchase shares of the Company’s Common Stock.

There are no transactions between Dr. Salzmann and the Company that would be reportable under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

Concurrently with the appointment of Dr. Salzmann as a director, the Company entered into an indemnification agreement with Dr. Salzmann (the “Indemnification Agreement”), in the form previously entered into by the Company with each of the Company’s directors and executive officers, the form of which was filed as Exhibit 10.15 to the Amendment No. 1 to Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2014. The Indemnification Agreement, subject to limitations contained therein, will obligate the Company to indemnify Dr. Salzmann, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, for certain expenses, including attorneys’ fees, judgments, penalties, fines and settlement amounts actually and reasonably incurred by him in any threatened, pending or completed action, suit, claim, investigation, inquiry, administrative hearing, arbitration or other proceeding arising out of his services as a director. Subject to certain limitations, the Indemnification Agreement provides for the advancement of expenses incurred by the indemnitee, and the repayment to the Company of the amounts advanced to the extent that it is ultimately determined that the indemnitee is not entitled to be indemnified by the Company. The Indemnification Agreement also creates certain rights in favor of the Company, including the right to assume the defense of claims and to consent to settlements. The Indemnification Agreement does not exclude any other rights to indemnification or advancement of expenses to which the indemnitee may be entitled under applicable law, the certificate of incorporation or bylaws of the Company, any agreement, a vote of stockholders or disinterested directors, or otherwise.