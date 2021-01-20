CONSUMERS BANCORP, INC. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On January 20, 2021, Consumers Bancorp, Inc. issued a press release reporting its results for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

d. Exhibits

99.1 Press Release of Consumers Bancorp, Inc. dated January 20, 2021.

CONSUMERS BANCORP INC /OH/ Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex_221367.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_221367.htm Exhibit 99.1 Consumers Bancorp,…

About CONSUMERS BANCORP, INC. (OTCMKTS:CBKM)

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company holds common stock of Consumers National Bank (Bank). The Company is engaged in the business of commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s business involves attracting deposits from businesses and individual customers and using such deposits to originate commercial, mortgage and consumer loans in its market area, consisting of Carroll, Columbiana, Stark, Summit, Wayne and contiguous counties in Ohio. As of June 30, 2016, the Bank had 12 branch locations and two loan production offices. Its business banking consists of checking, including business entree checking and business complete checking; business debit card; business savings; business services; loans and credit, and services for employers. Its personal banking services include checking, which consists of Brilliant High Yield Checking, Flash Checking, Bright Checking and Vivid Interest Checking; personal debit card, and savings and certificates of deposit (CDs).