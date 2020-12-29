CONSUMERS BANCORP, INC. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Consumers National Bank Contact: Ralph J. Lober II President & CEO 330-868-9035 [email protected] CFBank Contact: Timothy T. O'Dell President & CEO 614-318-4660 [email protected] CFBANK AND CONSUMERS NATIONAL BANK ENTER INTO AGREEMENT FOR CONSUMERS TO PURCHASE CFBank's TWO COLUMBIANA COUNTY,…

About CONSUMERS BANCORP, INC. (OTCMKTS:CBKM)

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company holds common stock of Consumers National Bank (Bank). The Company is engaged in the business of commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s business involves attracting deposits from businesses and individual customers and using such deposits to originate commercial, mortgage and consumer loans in its market area, consisting of Carroll, Columbiana, Stark, Summit, Wayne and contiguous counties in Ohio. As of June 30, 2016, the Bank had 12 branch locations and two loan production offices. Its business banking consists of checking, including business entree checking and business complete checking; business debit card; business savings; business services; loans and credit, and services for employers. Its personal banking services include checking, which consists of Brilliant High Yield Checking, Flash Checking, Bright Checking and Vivid Interest Checking; personal debit card, and savings and certificates of deposit (CDs).