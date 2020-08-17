CONSUMERS BANCORP, INC. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers

On August 13, 2020, David W. Johnson announced he has decided to not run for re-election as a member of the Board of Directors of Consumers Bancorp, Inc. and Consumers National Bank when his term of office expires at the Annual Meeting of Shareholder in October 2020. Mr. Johnson has served as a member of the Board of Directors since July 1997. Mr. Johnson’s decision did not result from any disagreement relating to Consumers’ operations, policies or practices.

