CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

The information contained in Item 2.03 of this report is hereby incorporated by reference into this Item 1.01. The registrant disclaims any implication that the agreements relating to the transactions described in this report are other than agreements entered into in the ordinary course of its business.

On June 10, 2020, the registrant Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. ("CPS") and its wholly owned subsidiary CPS Receivables Five LLC ("Subsidiary") entered into a series of agreements under which Subsidiary purchased from CPS, and sold to CPS Auto Receivables Trust 2020-B (the "Trust"), approximately $221.9 million of subprime automotive receivables (the "Receivables").

Item 2.03. Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

CPS, Subsidiary, the Trust and others on June 10, 2020, entered into a series of agreements that, among other things, created long-term obligations that are material to CPS, Subsidiary and the Trust. Under these agreements (i) CPS sold the Receivables to Subsidiary, (ii) Subsidiary sold the Receivables to the Trust, , (iii) the Trust deposited the Receivables with Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. ("Wells Fargo"), as trustee of a grantor trust, receiving in return a certificate of beneficial interest (“CBI”) representing beneficial ownership of the Receivables, (iv) the Trust pledged the CBI to Wells Fargo as indenture trustee for benefit of the holders of the Notes (as defined below), (v) the Trust issued and sold $202.3 million of asset-backed Notes, in five classes (such Notes collectively, the "Notes"), (vi) a cash deposit (the "Reserve Account") in the amount of 1.25% of the aggregate balance of the Receivables was pledged for the benefit of the holders of the Notes.

Security for the repayment of the Notes consists of the Receivables and the rights to payments relating to the Receivables. The Receivables were purchased by CPS from automobile dealers, and CPS will act as the servicer of the Receivables. Credit enhancement for the Notes consists of over-collateralization and the Reserve Account. Wells Fargo will act as collateral agent and trustee on behalf of the secured parties, and is the backup servicer.

The Notes are obligations only of the Trust, and not of Subsidiary nor of CPS. Nevertheless, the Notes are properly treated as long-term debt obligations of CPS. The sale and issuance of the Notes, treated as secured financings for accounting and tax purposes, are treated as sales for all other purposes, including legal and bankruptcy purposes. None of the assets of the Trust or Subsidiary are available to pay other creditors of CPS or its affiliates.

The Trust holds a fixed pool of amortizing assets. The Trust is obligated to pay principal and interest on the Notes on a monthly basis. Interest is payable at fixed rates on the outstanding principal balance of each of the five classes of the Notes, and principal is payable by reference to the aggregate principal balance of the Receivables (adjusted for chargeoffs and prepayments, among other things) and agreed required over-collateralization. The following table sets forth the interest rates and initial principal amounts of the five classes of Notes: