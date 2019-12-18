Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDOR) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01

On December 17, 2019, Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (the “Company”), Condor Hospitality Limited Partnership (the “Operating Partnership” and together with the Company, the “Company Parties”), NHT Operating Partnership, LLC (“Parent”), NHT REIT Merger Sub, LLC (“Merger Sub”) and NHT Operating Partnership II, LLC (“Merger OP” and, collectively with Parent and Merger Sub, the “Parent Parties”), entered into Amendment No. 2 (the “Second Amendment”) to that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of July 19, 2019 (the “Merger Agreement”), by and among the Company, the Operating Partnership, Parent, Merger Sub and Merger OP.

to the Second Amendment, the parties have agreed to, among other things, the following:

and;

The foregoing description of the Second Amendment is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Second Amendment, which is attached as Exhibit 2.1 to this report and incorporated herein by reference.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and in some cases, can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “project,” “plan,” the negative version of these words or other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. The Company may not be able to complete the proposed transaction on the terms described herein or other acceptable terms or at all because of a number of factors, including without limitation, the following: (i) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; (ii) unknown, underestimated or undisclosed commitments or liabilities; (iii) the inability to complete the proposed transaction due to the failure to satisfy the closing conditions to the proposed transaction; (iv) risks related to disruption of management’s attention from the Company’s ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction; (v) the effect of the announcement of the proposed transaction on the ability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel, maintain relationships with its franchisors, management companies and suppliers, and maintain its operating results and business generally; (vi) the risk that certain approvals or consents will not be received in a timely manner or that the proposed transaction will not be consummated in a timely manner; (vii) adverse changes in U.S. and non-U.S. governmental laws and regulations; and (viii) the risk of litigation, including shareholder litigation in connection with the proposed transaction, and the impact of any adverse legal judgments, fines, penalties, injunctions or settlements.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements represent the Company’s views as of the date on which such statements were made. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The Company expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

Additional factors that may affect the Company’s business or financial results are described in the risk factors included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.