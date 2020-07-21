COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (NASDAQ:CTG) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition



COMPUTER TASK GROUP INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 d12629dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 CTG Reports 2020 Second Quarter Results Achieved GAAP EPS of $0.12; non-GAAP EPS of $0.10,…

About COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (NASDAQ:CTG)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (CTG) is an information technology (IT) solutions and staffing services company. The Company primarily operates in the segment of providing IT services to its clients. The Company has operations in North America and Europe. The Company is engaged in providing IT services, including IT Solutions, and IT and other Staffing. CTG provides these primary services to all of the markets that it serves. The services provided encompass the IT business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the IT solution. It provides administrative or warehouse employees to clients to supplement the IT resources. The Company promotes a portion of its services through five vertical market focus areas: technology service providers, manufacturing, healthcare (which includes services provided to healthcare providers, health insurers, and life sciences companies), financial services, and diversified industrials.