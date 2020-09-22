SEC Filings COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On September 22, 2020, Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., (the “Company”) issued a press release, attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

As provided in General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Item 7.01 and Exhibit 99.1 incorporated herein shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. Registration statements or other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission shall not incorporate this information by reference, except as otherwise expressly stated in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Press Release issued by the Company on September 22, 2020.