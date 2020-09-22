COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On September 22, 2020, Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., (the “Company”) issued a press release, attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.
As provided in General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Item 7.01 and Exhibit 99.1 incorporated herein shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. Registration statements or other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission shall not incorporate this information by reference, except as otherwise expressly stated in such filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
Press Release issued by the Company on September 22, 2020.
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 exhibit99-1final.htm EX-99.1 Document Exhibit 99.1CVG Reports 2020 Update and ProgressNEW ALBANY,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. is a supplier of a range of cab-related products and systems. The Company operates through two segments: the Global Truck and Bus Segment (GTB Segment) and the Global Construction and Agriculture Segment (GCA Segment). The GTB Segment manufactures and sells products, which include Seats, Trim, sleeper boxes, cab structures, structural components and body panels, and mirrors and wiper systems. The GCA Segment manufactures and sells the products, which include Electronic wire harness assemblies and Seats, Wiper systems, Office seating, and Aftermarket seats and components. It supplies products for the commercial vehicle market, including the medium-and heavy-duty truck market, the medium-and heavy-construction vehicle market, and the military, bus, agriculture, mining, industrial equipment and off-road recreational markets. It has manufacturing operations in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Ukraine, China, India and Australia.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR