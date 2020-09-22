COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
About COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:CVGI)
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. is a supplier of a range of cab-related products and systems. The Company operates through two segments: the Global Truck and Bus Segment (GTB Segment) and the Global Construction and Agriculture Segment (GCA Segment). The GTB Segment manufactures and sells products, which include Seats, Trim, sleeper boxes, cab structures, structural components and body panels, and mirrors and wiper systems. The GCA Segment manufactures and sells the products, which include Electronic wire harness assemblies and Seats, Wiper systems, Office seating, and Aftermarket seats and components. It supplies products for the commercial vehicle market, including the medium-and heavy-duty truck market, the medium-and heavy-construction vehicle market, and the military, bus, agriculture, mining, industrial equipment and off-road recreational markets. It has manufacturing operations in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Ukraine, China, India and Australia.