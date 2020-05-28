COLONY BANKCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Story continues below

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (Colony) is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Colony Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers traditional banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in its markets. The Bank’s product line includes loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and land development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, agri-business and production loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, consumer loans and a range of demand, savings and time deposit products, among others. The Bank also offers Internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, remote depository products and access to a network of automated teller machines (ATMs) to its customers. It conducts a full service commercial, consumer and mortgage banking business through approximately 30 offices in various cities.