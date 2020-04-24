SEC Filings COLONY BANKCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

COLONY BANKCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operation and Financial Condition.

On April 24, 2020, Colony Bankcorp, Inc. issued a press release announcing its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d)Exhibits.