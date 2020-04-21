SEC Filings COLLECTORS UNIVERSE, INC. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Files An 8-K Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement As described in Item 1.01 above in this Current Report, the Company’s receipt of the PPP Loan proceeds has created a direct financial obligation of the Company in the amount of that Loan, some or all of which may be forgiven as described in Item 1.01 above. Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits. (d) Exhibits .



COLLECTORS UNIVERSE INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT Corporation: Collectors Universe,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About COLLECTORS UNIVERSE, INC. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Collectors Universe, Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia (collectibles). The Company operates through three segments: coins, trading cards and autographs, and other collectibles. The Company is engaged in the authentication, grading, publication and Web-based advertising, subscription-based business and product sales. The other collectibles segment includes the Certified Coin Exchange (CCE) subscription business, the Coinflation.com business and its collectibles conventions business. The Company is also engaged in selling of printed publications and collectibles price guides and advertising in such publications; selling of membership subscriptions in its Collectors Club; selling of subscriptions to its CCE dealer-to-dealer Internet bid-ask market for certified coins and to its CoinFacts Website, and conducting collectibles trade shows and conventions.