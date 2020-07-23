CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On July 23, 2020, Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (Codorus Valley) issued a Press Release, attached as Exhibit 99.1, announcing the results of operations, in summary form, for the period ended June 30, 2020 compared to the period ended June 30, 2019.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.

No. Description

99.1 Press release of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc., dated July 23, 2020.



CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 codorus201110_ex99-1.htm PRESS RELEASE DATED JULY 23,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of banking services through its subsidiary, PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company (PeoplesBank). The Company operates through the community banking segment. PeoplesBank is a chartered bank that offers a range of business and consumer banking services. PeoplesBank provides personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate settlement services. PeoplesBank operates approximately 20 financial centers located in York and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania, and in Baltimore, Harford and Carroll Counties, and Baltimore City in Maryland. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of commercial related loans and consumer related loans. The Company’s deposits include noninterest bearing demand, negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW), money market, savings and time deposits.