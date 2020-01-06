CMG HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events

to the share buy-back approved by the Board of Directors on June 10, 2019, CMG Holdings Group announces the purchase of 3.3 million shares in the open market at an average price of .0063. To date, the company has purchased over 6. 4 million shares. In addition the CEO of CMG has recently purchased 2.1 million shares in the open market.

On Friday January 3, CMG filed an arbitration proceeding against our former auditors for gross malpractice. If CMG prevails with these claims, as we expect we will, the company has the potential to collect another significant judgement.



About CMG HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. (OTCMKTS:CMGO)

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a sports, entertainment, marketing and management company. The Company operates through three segments: XA, Good Gaming and CMG Holdings Group. The Company is engaged in providing event management implementation, sponsorships, licensing and broadcast, production and syndication. The Company’s subsidiaries include Good Gaming, Inc., The Experiential Agency, Inc. and CMGO Capital, Inc. The Company, through Good Gaming, Inc., is involved in various pursuits, including experiential advertising, e-Sports.