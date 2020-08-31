CLS HOLDINGS USA, INC. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition .

Story continues below

On August 31, 2020, CLS Holdings USA, Inc. issued a press release relating to its results for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1.

As provided in General Instruction B.2 of SEC Form 8-K, such information shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and it shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits .

(d) Exhibits

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex_202148.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_202148.htm Exhibit 99.1 CLS Holdings Reports Fiscal Year End 2020 Financial Results Revenues increased by 41% Gross profit increased by 16% LAS VEGAS,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About CLS HOLDINGS USA, INC. (OTCMKTS:CLSH)

CLS Holdings USA, Inc., is engaged in developing a method of extracting cannabinoids from cannabis plants and converting the resulting cannabinoid extracts into concentrates. The Company’s concentrates include oils, waxes, edibles and shatter. These concentrates may be ingested in various ways, including through vaporization through electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes), and used for a range of pharmaceutical and other purposes. The Company intends to monetize extraction method through the licensing of its methods and processes to others, as in the Colorado Arrangement; the processing of cannabis for others, and the purchase of cannabis and the processing and sale of cannabis-related products. The Company’s products and services include Licensing Operations, Processing Revenue, Processing Facilities and Sale of Products and Brand Creation. As of May 31, 2016, the Company had not generated any revenues.